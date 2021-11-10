TFG Marine Seeks to Become Top Five Bunker Supplier in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore is the world's largest bunkering hub with annual sales approaching 50 million mt. File Image / Pixabay

Trafigura-backed TFG Marine is seeking to become one of Singapore's five largest bunker suppliers by volume.

The firm is set to sell almost 3 million mt of bunker fuel in the city-state's waters in total this year, it said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday. Singapore's suppliers have sold a total of 37.3 million mt so far this year, and the total for the full year is likely to be nearly 50 million mt.

"In just 18 months since receiving our bunkering license from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, we have rapidly grown our business and are on track to becoming one of the top 5 operators in Singapore," the company said.

TFG won its licence from the MPA in April 2020, and was listed as Singapore's 16th-largest bunker supplier by volume last year despite not operating there for the full year.