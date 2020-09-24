Singapore Sets Harbourcraft Electrification in Motion

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Harbourcraft contribute to emissions. File Image / Pixabay.

Singapore has kicked started the process to switch its working harbour vessels to electric power.

Ideas as to how the port might develop "the electrication of [its] harbourcraft" can be sent to the port authority (MPA) and the Singapore Maritime Institute (SMI), the two institutions behind the initiative.

The move is intended "to spur collaborative efforts to generate innovative ideas and facilitate cross-sharing of domain expertise in vessel electrification between industry and academia", according to Kenneth Lim, the MPA's chief technology officer.

SMI executive director Sanjay Kuttan said that "decarbonising the local harbour craft industry" forms part of a "green supply chain" which is "the future of shipping and [important] for Singapore to maintain its hub status".

The deadline for proposals is the end of next month.