South Korea to Build LNG Bunker Barge

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The government of South Korea plans to cover about 30% of the project's cost. File Image / Pixabay

The government of South Korea is supporting a plan to build the country's first barge for delivering LNG as a bunker fuel, according to its Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

The government plans to provide 15 billion won ($12.6 million) to cover about 30% of the cost of building the ship, the ministry said in a statement on its website Tuesday.

The vessel will have 7,500 m3 of LNG capacity and is to be completed by 2022.

South Korea is targeting LNG bunker sales of 700,000 mt/year in 2022 and 1.3 million mt/year in 2030, the ministry said, up from its current level of 300,000 mt/year.