Bunker Jobs: Sales Manager, Singapore

by SallingSearch

Are you ambitious, have a strong sales track record and have you demonstrated great leadership potential? Then this might be your next career move.

Salling Search has been exclusively appointed to search for a new Sales Manager to KPI Bridge Oil's office in Singapore.

KPI Bridge Oil has been a leader in the marine fuels market for more than 45 years. They are uniquely positioned as a privately owned, global organization, offering a comprehensive range of services including trading, broking, marine lubricants, risk management, consulting and fuel partnerships. They have 11 strategically located offices in order to cover key bunker markets across all major time zones.

About the job

The purpose of the role is to manage, continuously develop and motivate a team of 8-10 ambitious Bunker Traders in their Singapore office as well as managing your own portfolio of clients. As Sales Manager, you will be responsible for driving sales, managing daily operations and bringing in new business through well-formulated sales and marketing activities, to meet own as well as your team's targets for growth and profitability.

Check out our website http://adr.to/reafw for more info about the role. Or feel free to contact Soeren on Soeren@sallingsearch.com if interested.

All communication will, of course, be kept P&C.