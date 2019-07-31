Singapore: LPG Tankers Released

Vessels released. File image/Pixabay.

Two liquified petroleum gas (LPG) carriers arrested in Singapore last week have been released.

The vessels, which are both controlled by China-based Kunlun Holdings, were detained over the non-payment of mortgage claims, according to maritime news provider Lloyd's List.

The claims emanated from German ship finance house Nord L/B.

The ships, Gas Infinity and Sea Dragon, were released on payment of the outstanding amounts, the report said.