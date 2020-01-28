Scorpio Bulkers Sees Scrubber Retrofit Off-Hire Time Reach 40 Days

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Shipowners are waiting longer than expected for their scrubber installations. Image Credit: File Image / Pixabay

Delays at shipyards are lengthening the amount of time needed to retrofit a ship with a scrubber, according to dry bulk shipping company Scorpio Bulkers, with the average off-hire time now reaching 40 days.

"Unfortunately the industry is experiencing a massive retrofit which does not only involve scrubbers but also ballast water treatment systems," Emanuele Lauro, CEO at Scorpio Bulkers, said in a call with analysts Monday.

"In addition to that is normal scheduled dry-docking for the fleet.

"This has impacted negatively on the delays at which the yards, mainly in Asia, are accommodating the bookings for companies like ours which have prebooked their spaces to retrofit their scrubbers."

While from a technical standpoint the amount of off-hire days needed for a scrubber installation remains 25 days, another 15 are being added by waiting time, delays getting out of the yard and unusually high levels of traffic, Lauro said.