Singapore: More Arrests Over Alleged Illegal MGO Deal

The four men will be charged in court on August 30, 2018. File Image / Pixabay

Four more men have been arrested following an alleged illegal transaction of Marine Gas Oil (MGO) off northern Tuas, Singapore.

The arrests mean a total of seven have now been detained over the incident.

As Ship & Bunker previous reported, three crew members of a foreign-registered workboat were arrested in connection with the matter on Sunday.

"On 26 August 2018, in a joint operation with the Maritime & Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), the PCG arrested three men from a foreign registered vessel for illegal transaction of MGO at the sea off northern Tuas, Singapore. They were charged in court on 28 August 2018 with dishonestly receiving stolen property punishable under Section 411 of the Penal Code, Chapter 224," the Police Coast Guard (PCG) said in a statement.

"Through follow up investigations, PCG has arrested another four men from a Singapore registered vessel for misappropriating the MGO and selling it to the foreign registered vessel. Cash amounting to $630 was seized."

The four men will be charged in court on August 30, 2018 with criminal breach of trust as a servant.