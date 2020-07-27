Asia/Pacific News
Bangladesh: Monthly HSFO Imports Increase
Monday July 27, 2020
Bangladesh: imports. File Image / Pixabay.
Strong demand from Bangladesh's power sector will see higher imports of high sulfur fuel oil next month.
The expected volume in August is around 280,000 metric tonnes, up 12% on July, according to price reporting agency S&P Global Platts.
The buoyant demand is attributed to an uptick in business activity following the easing of the country's three-month lockdown.
For shipping, Bangladesh switched to importing 0.5% sulfur marine fuel in July.