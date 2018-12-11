Sinanju Bunker Tanker Released From Arrest

Marine Oracle: dispute settled (file image/pixabay)

Singapore-based Sinanju Tankers's bunker tanker, which was arrested in Singapore last week, has been released, the company has said.

"Marine Oracle was released from Sheriff's custody today 11 December 2018 at 6.32pm Singapore time and will start bunkering operations tomorrow," the company said in an email to Ship and Bunker.

The arrested ship is owned by joint venture MPMT and on time-charter to Sinanju.

The dispute arose over the settlement of dry dock fees.

Sinanju Tankers operates a 13-strong bunker fleet in the southeast Asian bunkering hub.