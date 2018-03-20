Singapore: BW Group Releases New Informational Video on MFM Bunkering

Singapore-based BW Group (BW) has released a new information video on the use of mass flow meters (MFMs) for bunkering.

"In an environment of increasing operational challenges and thinning margins, marine fuel is a major cost in vessel operations, and its accurate measurement is critical for fair transactions," the company says.

"Today there is a global push to adopt a more transparent and efficient method using mass flow meters and the Singapore shipping community and the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore are at the global forefront of its adoption."

In contrast, BW says traditional tank gauging methods date back to the 1900's and are both time consuming and non-transparent.

"The mass flow meter bunkering system, or MFM, is beneficial for the shipping industry. There are many reasons for this, for which i will name three - efficiency, precision, and transparency," says Billy Chiu, BW Group Senior Vice President.

"BW supports the mass flow meter bunkering system and looks forward to its implementation world-wide."