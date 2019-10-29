South Korea to Ditch Traditional Bunker Fuel in 140 Ship Replacement Programme

Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries. Image Credit: Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries

South Korea will replace 140 government ships with new tonnage that will use LNG and hybrid power rather than traditional oil-based bunkers.

The move is required due to new legislation coming into force in the country next year that mandates the use of cleaner power for ship by 2030.

"The project will help South Korea to reduce fine dust, greenhouse gas and air pollution, and contribute in developing technologies in the field of the environment-friendly ship industry," the Yonhap News Agency quoted the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries as saying in a statement.

Vessels under 200 tonnes will use hybrid power, the others will use LNG.

Vessels will be replaced at the end of their normal service life. Filters and other emissions reducing tech will be fitted to vessel that are expected to be in service beyond the 2030 deadline.