COSCO Shipping Lines Inks IMO 2020 Bunker Supply Deal

COSCO signs supply deal. File Image / Pixabay

COSCO Shipping Lines says it has signed a deal with Double Rich Limited to supply it with IMO 2020 complaint 0.50% sulfur bunkers.

The shipowner said the supply agreement was an important measure to ensure its compliance with the new global sulfur cap that comes into force from January 1, 2020.

China also has 0.50% sulfur caps already in place within certain emissions control area (ECA) zones.

Exact details on the deal, such as supply volume and start date, were not given.

Double Rich is a subsidiary of China Marine Bunker (Petro China) Co., Ltd.

In addition to using low sulfur fuels, COSCO has also been trialling the use of scrubbers for compliance.

Following the pilot installation of scrubbers on two vessels, the owner says it will now install scrubbers on additional vessels.