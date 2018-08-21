Sing Fuels Adds Another New Trader

Victor Huang. Image Credit: Sing Fuels

Sing Fuels today announced the appointment of another new trader to its team with the addition of Victor Huang as Senior Bunker Trader effective immediately.

He will be stationed in Taipei and his primary job scope is to focus on market expansion in the Asian region.

Law graduate Huang is said to have more than 20 years of experience in shipping, having held various previous roles at firms including Wan Hai Line, CNC Line, and NYK Logistics.

"In line with Sing Fuel's expansion plans, we are delighted to welcome Victor on board. Being strategically stationed in Taipei, he can work closely with the local market to better understand their requirements and further improve our quality of service." said Sonnich Thomsen, Managing Director, Bunkers.

Huang's appointment follows that of Tan Chong Han last month, who is based at Sing Fuels' Singapore offices.

Contact details for Victor Huang are as follows:

Name: Victor Yao-Feng Huang

Title: Senior Bunker Trader

Mobile: +886 958 380 913 / +886 966 280 913

Email: victor@singfuels.com