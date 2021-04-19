Former Singapore Supplier Harley Marine to Pay Dividend to Creditors

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore's list of licensed suppliers has shrunk significantly in recent years, dropping from 72 in 2013 to 43 at present. File Image / Pixabay

Harley Marine Asia, formerly a licensed bunker supplier in Singapore, is set to pay a dividend to its creditors.

Creditors will need to provide their information to the company's liquidators, Leow Quek Shiong and Gary Loh Weng Fatt, by April 30, the liquidators said in a notice posted in Singapore's Government Gazette on Friday.

Harley Marine entered the Singapore market in February 2016 and was listed as its 48th-largest supplier by volume in the Maritime and Port Authority's list for 2017. The firm dropped off the list of licensed suppliers in February 2018.

