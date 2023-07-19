Chimbusco Wins ISCC-EU Certification for Hong Kong Biofuel Bunker Supply

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm has received the ISCC-EU certification, making it the first biofuel bunker supplier in Hong Kong to do so. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel supplier and trading firm Chimbusco has received ISCC certification to deliver biofuel bunker blends in Hong Kong.

The firm has received the ISCC-EU certification, making it the first biofuel bunker supplier in Hong Kong to do so, it said in a LinkedIn post.

The ISCC backing is a mark of approval for the environmental credentials of the biofuels sold by the firm. Authorities including Singapore's MPA have recommended that biofuel bunker buyers only take on products with this certification.

"Driven by a commitment to decarbonization in the marine fuel sector and aligning with the goals of MEPC 80, Chimbusco Pan Nation is at the forefront of promoting and providing cleaner energy sources," the company said in the post.

"The company is actively collaborating with trading partners to establish reliable and eco-conscious supply chains for Marine Biofuel."