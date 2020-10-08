Cruising Restarts From Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore harbour. File Image / Pixabay.

Cruises departing from and returning to the port of Singapore with no port calls have got the goahead from next month.

These 'round trips' will operate under a set of safety guidelines developed to prevent the on-board spread of the coronavirus.

Two companies, Genting Cruise Lines and Royal Caribbean International with ships based in Singapore, are making the cruise offer, local news provider the Straits Times has reported.

Demand for holiday cruises all but disappeared as the global pandemic took hold.

Most cruise companies have put back launching new cruises until next year.