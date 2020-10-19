CPC Halts Bunker Supply at Taichung

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company will continue supplying elsewhere in Taiwan. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel supplier CPC Corporation has halted its bunker operation at the port of Taichung in Taiwan, the company said Monday.

The supplier is suspending deliveries of fuel oil and marine gasoil at the port "due to unexpected barge maintenance," it said in an emailed statement.

Bunker supply at the ports of Keelung, Kaohsiung, Suao and Hualien will continue, CPC said in the statement.