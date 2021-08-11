COVID Case Sees Ships Turned Away From Ningbo-Zhoushan

by Ship & Bunker News Team

An increase in Chinese COVID-19 prevention measures at ports would be likely to prolong the current turmoil in container markets. File Image / Pixabay

The Ningbo-Zhoushan port authorities have started to turn away ships seeking to call there after a worker tested positive for COVID-19.

A 34-year-old worker at the Ningbo Meidong Container Terminal tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, prompting the authorities there to start to turn away ships, maritime news provider Splash 247 reported on Wednesday.

Congestion in the area was already severe at the start of this week, and a stepping-up of COVID-19 prevention measures at the world's largest port would be likely to prolong the current capacity crisis in container freight markets.

A COVID-19 outbreak at Yantian in late may caused exports from there to be 70% lower for most of June, Splash 247 said.