Hin Leong Founder's Family May Be Allowed to Keep $75 Million in Assets

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Thursday September 3, 2020

The family of Lim Oon Kuin (OK Lim), founder of troubled Singapore oil trading firm Hin Leong, may be allowed to keep as much as $75 million worth of their assets, according to price reporting agency General Index, as the company's creditors sue them for $3.5 billion.

The family may be allowed to retain 5% of their assets, estimated at up to $1.5 billion, General Index reported Wednesday, citing market sources.

Earlier this week Singapore newspaper the Straits Times reported that PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), the firm appointed by a court as Hin Leong's interim judicial managers, is suing OK Lim and his two children for $3.5 billion.

PwC accuses the family of "deliberately concealing [Hin Leong's] losses and portraying it as a profitable company when it was in fact massively insolvent," the newspaper said.

OK Lim is out on $3 million bail, the newspaper reported, after being arrested earlier this month and charged with fraud.

The charge related to a gasoil trade with China Aviation Oil (Singapore) Corporation Ltd, with police alleging a forged document was used to secure more than $56 million of trade financing.

Hin Leong is the parent company of one of Singapore's largest marine fuel suppliers, Ocean Bunkering.

