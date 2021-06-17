Japan's NYK Line Orders 12 LNG-Fuelled Car Carriers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

NYK's first gas-powered car carrier, the Sakura Leader, was delivered in October 2020. Image Credit: NYK Line

Japanese shipping company NYK Line has ordered 12 new pure car and truck carriers capable of running on LNG as bunker fuel.

The 12 ships will be built at Shin Kurishimao Dckyard and Nihon Shipyard, the company said in a statement on its website on Tuesday. NYK will have a total of 20 gas-powered pure car and truck carriers by fiscal 2028.

"NYK aims to further advance to zero-emission vessels utilizing marine fuels that have a lower environmental impact, such as hydrogen and ammonia, from around 2030," the company said in the statement.

"For the moment, NYK is positioning LNG fuel as a bridge solution until future zero emission ships can be realized."