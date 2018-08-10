China Checks Industry Interest in LNG Bunkers

The ministry has asked for responses by August 20. File Image / Pixabay

China's Ministry of Transport today said it was looking for feedback from various industry stakeholders including oil companies, shipowners, port associations, and marine authorities on their plans to use liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkers.

The ministry has asked for responses by August 20, Reuters reports.

Regardless, China says it will expedite the planning and siting of key berths for LNG tankers in the Bohai Bay area of northern China, as well as along its main rivers.

While the use of LNG bunkers has so far been limited, the country is understood to be keen on pushing the use of the alternative marine fuel.