Hin Leong Judicial Managers Make Winding-Up Application

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Hin Leong was the owner of one of Singapore's largest bunker suppliers. File Image / Pixabay

The judicial managers of Singapore-based oil trading firm Hin Leong Trading have filed an application for the company to be wound up.

Goh Thien Phong and Chan Kheng Tek of accountancy firm PricewaterhouseCoopers made the application, according to a notice published in Singapore's Government Gazette on Friday.

The application will be heard at Singapore's High Court on March 8, with creditors invited to attend to support or oppose it.

Legal cases against Hin Leong founder OK Lim and his family over alleged fraud at his company are still progressing through the courts.

Its marine fuels unit, Ocean Bunkering, is being wound up. The firm was listed in recent years as one of Singapore's largest bunker suppliers by volume.