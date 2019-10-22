Singapore: Bunker Supplier Adds More Floating Storage

Large oil tankers (pictured in background) make useful floating storage. File image/Pixabay.

Singapore-based bunker supplier Equatorial Marine Fuel Management Services has added a second floating storage vessel to bolster its service offer.

The move is to facilitate the company's transition to supply IMO2020 grade fuel oil, the company has said. Both floating storage units are stationed off Malaysia.

The company recently acquired two bunker tankers in the Brightoil asset sale.

Floating storage has been growing offshore phenomenon in Singapore as the local bunker market gears up to the changeover to 0.5% sulfur bunker fuel. That rule comes into force in two and half months' time.