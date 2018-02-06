Taiwan: CPC to Supply 0.50% MGO from March 1

CPC says it will supply 0.50% MGO in all ports from March 1, 2018. File Image / Pixabay

Taiwan's state-owned CPC Corporation (CPC) today said that from March 1, 2018 it will begin supply of 0.5% maximum sulfur MGO products.

The products will be available at all ports, including Hualien, Keelung (Chilung), Kaohsiung, Suao, and Taichung.

As Ship & Bunker previously reported, last month the country's Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) announced that, effective January 1, 2019, it will implement a rule requiring all ships entering its international ports to use bunkers containing no more that 0.5 percent sulfur.

The decision, which is reported to have caused consternation among shipowners, comes ahead of a global 0.5% sulfur cap on marine fuel that comes into force on January 1, 2020.

CPC today also announced it will discontinue supply of bonded MDO from March 1, 2018.