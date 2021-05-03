Asia/Pacific News
23 More Charges for Hin Leong Founder OK Lim
Hin Leong subsidiary Ocean Bunkering was formerly one of Singapore's top bunker suppliers. File Image / Pixabay
Lim Oon Kuin (OK Lim), the founder of defunct oil firm Hin Leong Trading, faces 23 additional charges in the ongoing legal proceedings against him in Singapore.
The new charges relate to allegedly forged documents used in oil products trades with China Aviation Oil (Singapore) Corp between June 2019 and March 2020, news agency Reuters reported on Friday, citing the charge sheets.
The next hearing has been set for June 24, Reuters said.
Hin Leong collapsed last year in the wake of the crude-price crash and allegations of forged documents being used to secure funding from banks. The firm and its subsidiary Ocean Bunkering, formerly one of Singapore's top marine fuel suppliers, is in the process of being wound up.
