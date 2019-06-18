CPC to Suspend Kaohsiung 0.50%S Supply

Taiwan. File Image / Pixabay

Taiwan's CPC Corporation says it will suspend supply of 0.50% sulfur LSFO at Kaohsiung port from June 27 to June 30 due to pipeline maintenance.

The supplier has been providing the product since the beginning of this year to meet demand for China's emissions control area (ECA) rules, which specify a 0.50%S limit for marine fuel.

The product is offered at the country's main bunkering ports of Hualien, Kaohsiung, Keelung, Suao, and Taichung, but supply at Kaohsiung was also suspended in April and only resumed again last month.