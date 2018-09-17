Storm Halts Bunkering at Hong Kong

Typhoon Mangkhut has seen bunkering operations at the port of Hong Kong temporarily suspended.

As of Monday, terminal loadings were suspended although in-port supply was possible, according to one HK-based supplier cited by price reporting agency S&P Global Platts.

While operations are expected to restart Tuesday, the demand backlog could mean loading delays.

"Loadings at the terminal will be jammed from Tuesday, barges are currently empty," a seperate supplier was quoted as saying.

The wind strength warning on Typhoon Mangkhut was lowered early afternoon Monday in Hong Kong.

Ship & Bunker News Team
