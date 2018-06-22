Asia-Pacific Players Back LNG as Preferred Post-IMO 2020 Bunker Fuel

Bernadette Cullinane, Deloitte Global LNG leader and Australia oil and gas lead. Image Credit: Deloitte

A survey at the recent second annual Deloitte Energy Trading Summit in Singapore has indicated Asia-Pacific players are heavily in favour of liquefied natural gas (LNG) becoming the future bunker fuel of choice.

The survey was said to have captured the views of over 80 senior energy industry leaders from across the Asia Pacific region.

68% of respondents said a market switch to LNG bunkers will have a positive effect on their overall business.

Inline with other such surveys, lack of infrastructure and difficulty in retrofitting vessels to use LNG bunkers were seen as the biggest barriers for the alternative fuel's wider adoption.

"Almost every maritime authority in the world that offers bunkering is now taking a serious look at LNG as an alternative to fuel oil. Whilst infrastructure is an issue, it is being built, and new vessels have been designed, built and are on order," says Bernadette Cullinane, Deloitte Global LNG leader and Australia oil and gas lead.

"One of the biggest opportunities for LNG over the next decade will be in transportation, particularly as a marine fuel."