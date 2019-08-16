IMO2020: Exxon to use Singapore's First LNG-Powered Bunker Tanker for VLSFO Supply

James Sagar, ExxonMobil; Ju Kai Meng, Sinanju. Image Credit: Sinanju Tankers Holdings

ExxonMobil will use Singapore's first LNG-fuelled bunker tanker to deliver its IMO2020 grade bunkers in Singapore, opening up the possibility of discounts on port dues for receiving vessels.

Under the Maritime Singapore Green Port Programme, registered vessels that engage in LNG-fuelled harbour craft for port operations receive a 10% port dues concession.

Sinanju Logistics Services, the tanker operating arm of Sinanju Tankers Holdings (Sinanju) says it has entered into a two-year time charter agreement with ExxonMobil Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. (ExxonMobil) for the 7,990 dwt newbuild bunker tanker, soon to be christened Marine Vicky.

She will join Sinanju's 13-vessel bunker fleet in December 2019, with operations set to commence in Q1, 2020.

"As responsible stakeholders of the maritime industry, we are stepping up to promote the use of LNG as a sustainable alternative marine fuel to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and we encourage more of such bunker tankers to operate in Singapore," said Mr. Ju Kai Meng, Managing Director of Sinanju.

Operation of the bunker tanker will help the firm prepare for ship-to-ship LNG bunker deliveries from 2021, he added.

ExxonMobil last month announced it is branding its IMO2020 grade fuel as EMF 0.5.