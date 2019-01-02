Singapore Yard Bags Bumper Haul of Scrubber Retrofit Orders

Keppel has received 65 contracts from a variety of customers. File Image / Pixabay

Singapore's Keppel Shipyard says it has bagged a bumper haul of scrubber retrofit orders.

While an exact timeframe for the orders was not given, the yard said it recently secured a total of 65 contracts from a variety of customers.

The deals include project management, integration design engineering, installation and retrofitting, as well as testing and commissioning works.

The news comes after several months of headlines being dominated by news of a sudden uptick in interest in the tech from shipowners keen to secure orders ahead of the January 1, 2020 start of the new global sulfur regs for marine fuel.

Keppel says it completed Singapore's first scrubber retrofit installation on a Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) in July 2018.