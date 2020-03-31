Vessels Detained in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Tuesday March 31, 2020

Two ships have been detained in the southeast Asian shipping and bunkering hub of Singapore.

The vessels are called Superior and Nord and both were held on 29 March.

The reasons behind the arrests are unclear but are likely to do with disputes over the payment for goods and services.

There has been an increase in the number of vessel arrests at Singapore in recent weeks with several vessels detained in March.

