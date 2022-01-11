Ammonia Bunkering Vessel Design Gets AIP

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore: ammonia bunkering. File Image / Pixabay.

A design for an ammonia bunkering vessel has been approved in principle (AIP).

The design from Japanese partners Mitsui Osk Lines (MOL) and Itochu has got the stamp of approval from class society the American Bureau of Shipping.

The project has moved on from June when it was reported by Ship and Bunker.

The move follows on from the co-operation of Singaporean shipbuilder Sembcorp Marine and the AIP was awarded after risk assessment was completed with partners in Singapore, according to industry news provider Offshore Energy Biz.

Ammonia-fuelled ships are expected to come to market towards the end of decade.

MOL has ambitions in the arena of ammonia-fuelled transport.