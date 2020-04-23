New Digital Study Puts Japan Under Spotlight

by Ship & Bunker News Team

digital and energy, both issues for shipping. File image/Pixabay.

A new report on digitalisation in shipping will focus on developments in Japan's maritime sector.

The study A quiet revolution -- the maritime innovation ecosystem in Japan is written by Nick Chubb and Leonardo Zangrando who authored last year's Trade 2.0 report on maritime start ups. It is published by Inmarsat.

Japan's three largest global shipping carriers, K Line, Mitsui OSK Line and NYK Line, are committed to ground-breaking data sharing projects to enable optimised vessel performance, manned autonomous ships and decarbonisation.

The Trade 2.0 report put shipping's energy management at the centre of the sector's trajectory.

"This is a problem that requires solution going beyond digitalisation with entirely new methods of capturing, storing, and using energy," it said.

The new report can be downloaded here