Ocean Bunkers Announces Pakistan VLSFO Supply

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Avails in Pakistan remain tight. File Image / Pixabay

Pakistan-based physical supplier Ocean Bunkers has announced it has commenced the supply of 0.50%S IMO 2020 grade VLSFO bunkers in the country.

The company is now also able to commence supply of LSMGO at both Karachi and Bin Qasim.

The announcement comes at a time when product availability for the bunker pool in Pakistan is significantly restricted as refineries direct their attention to meeting demand for power generation during the country's peak summer season.

"In the month of July product avails are tight, but we are expecting smooth avails will be available from August 2020 onwards," Ocean Bunkers' CEO, Yousuf Muhammad, told Ship & Bunker.

"These are all refinery only products and available at competitive prices, and we welcome your inquiries for both VLSFO and LSMGO.”

The company, which also operates via its Ocean Straight Run Fuel Supply Services LLC Dubai unit, has its own self propelled barges and covers both Pakistani and UAE ports.