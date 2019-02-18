Singapore: Oil Exports Fall in January

Singapore: Bunker fuel and oil products hub. File image/Pixabay.

Domestic oil exports from Singapore fell in January, according to the Singaporean data agency Enterprise Singapore.

Exports declined by 3.2% compared to the same month a year ago. In December, exports had fallen by 11.1%.

Lower sales were seen going to China, Australia and Indonesia, the data showed.

In terms of volume, January's domestic oil exports were up by 3.5% year-on-year. In December, they fell by 7.6%, according to the data.

Bunker sales at Singapore were down in January with fewer sales of the main fuel oil grader 380 cst.