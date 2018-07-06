Billions Bunker Group Head Charged

Chen Shih-hsien was charged on Wednesday. File Image / Pixabay

The head of Billions Bunker Group Wednesday was formally charged by a Taiwanese court with violating sanctions and illegally delivering oil to North Korea, local media reports.

Taiwanese businessman Chen Shih-hsien has also been charged with making false declarations regarding various activities including the movements of chartered vessel in 2017 and early 2018.

According to reports, the vessel Lighthouse Winmore was suspected of transferring oil to a North Korean vessel at sea on several occasions.

"Chen was well aware that the oil he purchased was being shipped to international waters for sale . . . and made four false declarations in 2017," a prosecutor was quoted as saying.

Chen claimed that he was framed by China, according to reports.