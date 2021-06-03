Singapore's MPA Seeks to Minimise X-Press Pearl Sinking Environmental Impact

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Fire broke out on the X-Press Pearl on May 20. Image Credit: Sri Lankan Navy

The Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) is seeking to minimise the environmental impact of the sinking of the Singapore-flagged container ship sinking off the coast of Sri Lanka.

The MPA has been in constant communication with the Sri Lankan authorities, the ship operator and the classification society since the X-Press Pearl caught fire in Sri Lankan waters two weeks ago, it said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

"MPA further understands that the Sri Lankan authorities are investigating the cause of the incident with the ship operator," the organisation said.

"As the flag State, MPA has also commenced its own investigation on the incident.

"Based on the latest update from the ship operator on 2 June, while the fire on board has been put out, the ship's condition has deteriorated.

"MPA understands that the ship's stern is now submerged, and the ship may be at risk of sinking.

"The ship operator is working with the salvors to continue with the salvage operations."

The ship had a full set of applicable class and statutory certificates when it was delivered from the shipyard in February, the MPA said. Local authorities believe the fire was caused when rainwater came into contact with a nitric acid cargo the ship was carrying.