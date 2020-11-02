Australia: Nationalise BP Refinery, Says MUA

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Sydney, Australia. File Image / Pixabay.

A call for the 146,000 barrels a day Kwinana refinery, one of four working units in Australia, to be taken over by the state has come from the Maritime Union of Australia.

The plant, which is owned by BP, is facing closure but, argues the union, state control would protect jobs as well as the ability of the domestic economy to produce refined oil products, according to Australian news provider Mirage News.

According to the MUA, the creation of a small fleet of tankers serving domestic ports would complete the security of energy supply proposal.

Australia's refinery sector has come under sustained competition from bigger refining units in Asia that are able to produce refined oil products more cheaply.

BP has said the western Australian plant will be turned into an import/export terminal.