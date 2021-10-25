Final Creditors' Meeting for Bomin Singapore Bunkering Unit

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bomin announced in September 2018 that it was exiting the Singapore market as part of a wider retreat from bunkering. File Image / Pixabay

A final creditors' meeting is to be held for the Singapore bunkering unit of Bomin Group next month, three years after the company announced its withdrawal from the city-state's marine fuels market.

The final meeting of Bomin Bunker Oil Pte Ltd will be held online on November 22 to set out how the firm's winding-up process has been conducted, according to a notice in Singapore's Government Gazette on Friday.

The company first announced it was going through voluntary liquidation in March.

Bomin announced in September 2018 that it was exiting the Singapore market as part of a wider retreat from bunkering. Bomin was Singapore's 15th-largest bunker supplier by volume in 2017.