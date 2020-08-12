FOBAS Warns of Low Flash Point MGO in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The samples tested were all from Singapore. File Image / Pixabay

Lloyd's Register's Fuel Oil Bunker Analysis Service (FOBAS) has warned of several recent instances of marine gasoil (MGO) being sold in Singapore with a flash point below the required minimum.

The organisation has tested a number of MGO samples from Singapore in the past month with flash points of 57 to 59°C, it said in an emailed note Wednesday, compared with the 60°C minimum specification.

"In such cases, as a first step we recommend that best practice safety guidelines should be followed to reduce the potential risk due to low flash point fuel," the company said.

"Secondly vessels should contact the ship's Flag State, insurance underwriters and classification society immediately for further advice."