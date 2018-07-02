1 Bunker Jobs: Bunker Trader Position is based in Sydney Australia.

2 Petro Inspect Group Appoints Director Sales and Marketing Alex Tang is based in Singapore.

3 IMO 2020: Refining Can't Produce Enough Fuel for 100% Compliance, Says EnSys It's going to be potentially rather chaotic and stressed, says EnSys president.

4 Shippers' End Customers Have "Pull Effect" for IMO 2020 Compliance Agenda: Monjasa "IMO 2020 is not just something that will impact those that operate vessels or supply bunkers," Svend Stenberg Mølholt tells Ship & Bunker.