Bunker Jobs: Bunker Trader

Monday July 2, 2018

Bunker Trader - Australia Bunkering Pty Ltd

Take the next step in your career to join a motivated and dynamic team within a great working environment.

The ideal candidate

  • Sees cold canvassing as a motivational part of your job;
  • Minimum 2 years of experience, ideally from the shipping/trading industry but not essential;
  • IT proficient – experienced in Microsoft Office (Excel, Word, PowerPoint etc.);
  • Experience working with CRM systems is an advantage;
  • A decision maker with a high level of energy and drive;
  • Hardworking and goal oriented;
  • A good communicator and negotiator;
  • Can work independently but also a team player;
  • Understand shipping is 24/7;
  • Australian resident.

We offer

  • Exciting job in Sydney Australia 
  • Give you opportunity to strive to be the best team player and team leader;
  • Excellent working environment;
  • International and domestic travel;
  • Renumeration according to experience

Send your cv to bunker@ausbunk.com

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com