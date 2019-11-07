Singapore Unveils New Standard for MFM Bunkering

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunkering in Singapore. Image Credit: MPA

Singapore has announced a new standard for mass flow meter bunkering.

SS 648 : 2019 Code of Practice for Bunker Mass Flow Metering replaces the current TR48 standard from May 1, 2020.



A joint release today from multiple agencies including Maritime Authority of Singapore (MPA), Enterprise Singapore, and Singapore Standards Council, said: "SS 648 addresses new challenges that arose from practical usage following the implementation of TR 48."

These include:

an expanded scope to include distillate fuels and bunkers that meet IMO regulations;

the new requirements for multi meter installation which will enable bunker suppliers to better meet the needs of bunker buyers by offering the delivery of a wider range of parcel sizes and different grades of bunker fuels through a multi meter system

the enhancement of zero verification procedure to provide users with better understanding on the possible causes of changes to zero offset of the meter and how to perform zero verification to ensure accurate measurement of bunker fuel using MFM system; and

the role of bunker surveyors in MFM bunkering regime was further strengthened, detailing the key tasks to be carried out during the bunkering operation to provide greater support and service to the bunker buyers.

Singapore introduced mandatory mass flow meter use for MFO delivery in 2017, and expanded that to include distillate bunkering from July this year.

The programme as been an enormous success, with the only notable issue to arise being the recent revelations over certain suppliers' use of magnets to attempt manipulation of meter readings.

SS 648 can be purchased at Toppan Leefung:

Toppan Leefung Pte Ltd

1 Kim Seng Promenade #18-01

Great World City East Tower

Singapore 237994

Tel: (65) 6826 9691

Email: singaporestandardseshop@toppanleefung.com

Website: www.singaporestandardseshop.sg