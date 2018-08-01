Another Bulk Carrier Arrested in Singapore

Wednesday August 1, 2018

Greek flagged bulk carrier Dawn was arrested in Singapore today, according to the latest records from the Supreme Court of Singapore.

The 53,600 dwt vessel was detained at 1:35pm local time following legal action from local law firm Oon & Bazul LLP.

VesselsValue.com indicate she is currently worth $8.46 million.

The circumstances leading to the arrests are currently unknown, but such action is typical in instances of payment dispute.

The incident follows last month's arrest of bulk carrier GSM 02.

