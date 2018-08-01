Another Bulk Carrier Arrested in Singapore

The 53,600 dwt vessel was detained at 1:35pm local time. File Image / Pixabay

Greek flagged bulk carrier Dawn was arrested in Singapore today, according to the latest records from the Supreme Court of Singapore.

The 53,600 dwt vessel was detained at 1:35pm local time following legal action from local law firm Oon & Bazul LLP.

VesselsValue.com indicate she is currently worth $8.46 million.

The circumstances leading to the arrests are currently unknown, but such action is typical in instances of payment dispute.

The incident follows last month's arrest of bulk carrier GSM 02.