NYK and K Line Work with Partners Toward Japan LNG Bunkering Business

NYK is in joint discussions with K Line, Chubu Electric Power, and Toyota Tsusho. File Image / Pixabay

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) today announced that the company is in joint discussions with Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (K Line), Chubu Electric Power Co., Inc. (Chubu Electric), and Toyota Tsusho Corporation (Toyota Tsusho) to develop a new business to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkers to ships in the Chubu region of Japan.

Under the discussions, the companies are set to go over specific LNG customers and supply methods in order to commercialise the LNG bunkering business.

"LNG is expected to become an important alternative to heavy fuel oil due to its relatively low emissions of air polluting substances and greenhouse gases, which will enable ships to meet increasingly stringent international regulations on emissions," said NYK.

As Ship & Bunker has reported, NYK Line, along with ENGIE and Mitsubishi Corporation (Mitsubishi), has already launched a brand for the joint global marketing of LNG as a marine fuel called Gas4Sea.