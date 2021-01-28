China: Hainan Island Bunkers More Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ships off Hainan coast. File Image / Pixabay.

Reforms making it easier to refuel and export petroleum products from the southern Chinese island of Hainan have seen an uptick in bunker sales in the area to international-going ships

Hainan, which is south of Shenzhen and borders the Gulf of Tonkin in the south China sea, provided 103,000 metric tonnes of bunker fuel to around 160, large Chinese and foreign vessels last year, Tass news agency reports citing local media sources.

According to the report, reforms set in train in May saw technical improvement in measuring the flow of shipped refined oil products making it possible to speed up the process and reduce labor costs.

The port of Yangpu on the island "continues to play a key role in the duty free refueling of ships", according to the report.

The report added that "more than 20 marine vehicles" were registered at the port last year, although it did not stipulate exactly what role these marine vehciles had in terms of bunkering.