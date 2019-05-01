AVA Marine Group Launches Marine & Cargo Surveying Services in Singapore

Alex Tang heads the new Singapore unit. Image Credit: AVA Marine

Canada-based AVA Marine Group Inc has expanded its operations to Singapore.

The AVA Marine Group Pte. Ltd. (Singapore) unit will be led by Alex Tang.

The move comes after being in operation for almost a decade providing core marine consultancy services on the Canadian West Coast, acting on behalf of major shipping and marine insurance organizations worldwide on matters including bunker theft / cargo losses and mitigation strategies.

“I am pleased to be able to announce the commencement of AVA Marine Singapore business operations. We are in business first and foremost to do a good job and we do this by striving to be better than our competitors,” founder, Kaivan H. Chinoy told Ship & Bunker.

"The company recognizes the need for providing high quality marine surveying and consultancy services to the marine insurance and claims industry and it does this by strictly adhering to the principle of three 3 'I's, i.e. Independence, Integrity, Impartiality and a high level of professionalism. Our vision is to be the marine surveying and consultancy company of choice globally, exceeding client’s expectations each and every time."

Tang has a Chemical Engineering Degree from National University of Singapore as well as being a Chartered Marine Scientist Member of the Institute of Marine Engineering, Science and Technology (IMarEST) UK.

“He will not only be involved in business development, but with his unique skills as a Marine Fuels Specialist that includes 20+ years of experience dealing with Marine Fuels with oil majors like Exxon and BP, and Shipping Classifications such as Lloyd’s Register and Bureau Veritas, he will play a leading role in Fuel Quantity and Quality aspects as well as other testing regimes of water and lubes consultancy works to global ship-owners,” said Chinoy.

Contact details for Alex Tang and the new operation are as follows.

T: +65 6717-7140

C: +65 8800-1668

t.alex@ava-marine.com

surveys@ava-marine.com