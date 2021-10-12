Adani Bunkering Launches HSFO Supply at Gujarat Ports

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is seeing increased demand from scrubber-fitted ships in Indian waters. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel supplier Adani Bunkering has launched HSFO supply at ports in the Indian state of Gujarat.

The firm now has HSFO supplies at the port of Mundra and is able to supply the fuel additionally at Vadinar, Sikka, Bedi, Kandla, Navlakhi, Dahej and Hazira, it said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

"The Increasing number of scrubber-fitted vessels in the water and Mundra having its strategic location advantage along with world-class bunkering Infrastructure encouraged Adani to continue its legacy of market leader with the strategic placement of HSFO at Mundra," the company said in the statement.

"Mundra is among the few selective ports in the region having privilege of single point supply of all grades of marine fuel including HSFO, VLSFO & LSMGO."