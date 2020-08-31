PwC Sues Hin Leong's OK Lim for $3.5 Billion: Straits Times

by Jack Jordan, Managing Editor, Ship & Bunker

Hin Leong owns one of Singapore's largest bunker suppliers. File Image / Pixabay

The company appointed by a court as interim judicial managers of Singapore oil trading company Hin Leong is suing founder Lim Oon Kuin (OK Lim) for $3.5 billion, according to local media.

Judicial managers Goh Thien Phong and Chang Kheng Tek of PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) are suing OK Lim and his two children for $3.5 billion, and are seeking to recover another $900 million paid to the family as dividends, the Straits Times reported Monday, citing court documents.

PwC accuses the family of "deliberately concealing [Hin Leong's] losses and portraying it as a profitable company when it was in fact massively insolvent," the newspaper said.

OK Lim is out on $3 million bail, the newspaper reported. He was arrested earlier this month and charged with fraud.

The charge related to a gasoil trade with China Aviation Oil (Singapore) Corporation Ltd, with police alleging a forged document was used to secure more than $56 million of trade financing.

Hin Leong is the parent company of one of Singapore's largest marine fuel suppliers, Ocean Bunkering.