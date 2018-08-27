Singapore: Arrests After Alleged Illegal MGO Sale

The 3 men were arrested Sunday. File Image / Pixabay

Three men have been arrested following an alleged illegal sale of MGO in Singapore.

The men, said to be crew members of a foreign-registered workboat, were reported to have been detained Sunday in the waters off northern Tuas following a joint operation by the Police Coast Guard (PCG) and the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA).

Cash totalling S$3,501 ($2,500) was seized as part of the arrest operation.

"The PCG and the MPA take a serious view of illegal transaction of marine fuel in Singapore waters," a PCG statement read.

"The PCG will continue to conduct enforcement and security checks to prevent, deter and detect such illicit activities in Singapore waters."