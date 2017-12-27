Marubeni and PTT Undertake Feasibility Study for LNG Bunkering at Laem Chabang Port in Thailand

A feasibility study on LNG bunkering is now underway by Marubeni and PTT.

Image Credit: Marubeni

Marubeni Corporation (Marubeni) says a joint feasibility study with Thailand's PTT Public Company Limited (PTT) is now underway to implement liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering at Laem Chabang Port.

Specifically, the joint study will explore the feasibility of an LNG bunkering project that uses a fuel supply ship that is compatible with an existing PTT-managed LNG receiving terminal in Map Ta Phut.

With more than 8,000 ships noted to transit through Laem Chabang Port each year, Marubeni says demand for LNG bunkering expected to grow in the area due to increased exports and the tighter environmental regulations.

"Marubeni will contribute not only to lowering the environmental impact by promoting the conversion of fuel to LNG, but to infrastructure development in the EEC (Eastern Economic Corridor) as well," explained the company.